Madoff Investors Quietly Meeting With Madoff Firm

We’ve been told by someone familiar with the matter that some investors who lost money by investing with Bernie Madoff are being allowed to meet with executives at Madoff Securities to discuss the situation. The firm is still being run by Madoff’s family, with his brother overseeing all continuing operations. Presumably it is Peter Madoff who is agreeing to these meetings.



One unconfirmed story we have heard is that one of the first of these meetings will be with the Fairfield Greenwich Group, the feeder fund that raised billions that was lost with Madoff.

DealBreaker’s Bess Levin has made an interesting offer to readers. She is in touch with one of the investors who has set up a meeting with Madoff Securities, although she won’t reveal the identity of the person. DealBreaker readers are being asked to submit questions to DealBreaker, which the unidentified investor has said he will ask at the meeting with Madoff Securities. Click here to submit your question.

