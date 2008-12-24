Madoff Investor Commits Suicide

From Dealbook:



Rene-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet, the co-founder of hedge fund Access International Advisors, was found dead early Tuesday in his office in Manhattan after losing as much as $1.4 billion in the alleged fraud of Bernard L. Madoff, French business daily La Tribune reported on its Web site. Mr. de la Villehuchet, 65, had committed suicide, La Tribune said, citing an unnamed person close to Mr. de la Villehuchet.

Mr. de la Villehuchet had been trying for a week to recover the funds that Access International raised in Europe and invested through Mr. Madoff’s business, La Tribune reports, citing the source.

If you read French, here’s the article from La Tribune.

