Madoff Investigation Moves Towards Bernie's Wife Ruth

We’ve been talking a lot about the sons, but it may be the wife, Ruth, who was the silent partner. Investors are starting to sniff:



Bloomberg: Ruth Madoff, wife of alleged fraud mastermind Bernard Madoff, is being investigated by U.S. regulators over whether she maintained secret records used in a $50 billion Ponzi scheme, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, combing through files at her husband’s New York firm, found evidence she may have helped track payments, the person said, declining to be identified because the inquiry isn’t public. The agency is also examining why her name appears on related transactions, two people with knowledge of the probe said on Dec. 14.

