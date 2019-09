The new Bernie Madoff documentary “In God We Trust” premieres this Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan.¬†



The film follows Madoff’s personal secretary of 25 years Eleanor Squillari and how she helped authorities after the ponzi scheme was exposed.

We’re looking forward to checking it out.

In the meantime, watch the trailer here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.