Madoff: I Was Stunned How Long I Got Away With It

You’re not the only one shocked by the SEC’s incompetent handling of the Madoff scam all those years. Bernie was too.



Apparently the old Ponz-meister is opening up a bit. He was very candid when talking to the lawyer of a plaintiff who may sue his wife and sons for damages. Maybe he’s talking to the lawyer for the same reason the elderly like to talk to telemarketers, cause they’re bored.

ABC News: “There were several times that I met with the SEC and thought ‘they got me,'” Madoff told Joseph Cotchett, a San Francisco lawyer threatening to sue his wife, sons and brother on behalf of a group of victims.

Cotchett said he and his partner, Nancy Fineman, met with Madoff for four and a half hours Tuesday afternoon at the federal prison in Butner, NC, where Madoff is serving his 150-year sentence.

“He looked pretty good and seems to be working out,” said Cotchett. “He looked a lot better than he has in some months since I’ve seen photographs of him.”

It also sounds as though Andrew and Mark, his furious sons, aren’t on Bernie’s good list anymore

“He cares about Ruth,” said Cotchett, “but he doesn’t give a —- about his two sons, Mark and Andrew.” The sons have not spoken with their father or mother since Madoff’s arrest on December 11. They say there were unaware of the fraud scheme until he confessed to them as his money was running out and it appeared the crime would be exposed.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.