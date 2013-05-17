BERNIE MADOFF: I Was Responsible For My Son's Death And I Can't Sleep

Convicted ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, who is serving a 150 year prison sentence, told CNN Money’s Aaron Smith that he blames himself for the death of his oldest son.



From CNN Money:

“I was responsible for my son Mark’s death and that’s very, very difficult,” he said. “I live with that. I live with the remorse, the pain I caused everybody, certainly my family, and the victims.”

Madoff’s son Mark committed suicide by hanging himself in December 2010 on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest. Mark, who was only 46 at the time of his death, worked at his father’s firm.

Madoff also told CNN Money that he has trouble sleeping at night.

