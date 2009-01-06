Madoff Hearings At 2:00 -- Discuss Here

The House is set to start hearings on how the SEC failed to detect the Bernie Madoff fraud depite repeated warnings and repeated investigations. If you’re not at a TV, you can watch the hearings here at C-SPAN. We’re not expecting a whole lot new will be revealed here, but it should make for some drama either way. We’ll post important updates here, and you can use the comments to share your thoughts.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.