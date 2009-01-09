Madoff Had $173 Million Of Checks In Desk

At the time of his arrest, Bernie Madoff was inches away from sending another $173 million out of prosecutors’ reach:



WSJ: Prosecutors say Bernard Madoff had $173 million in signed checks in his office desk that he was ready to send out at the time of his arrest last month.

The detail was provided in a court filing Thursday as prosecutors argued that Mr. Madoff should have his bail revoked and be sent to jail. They said the 100 checks were further evidence that he wants to keep his assets away from burned investors.

