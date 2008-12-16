Madoff Fraud Nowhere Near $50 Billion (So Far)

Based on publicly acknowledged losses to date, it appears that the Madoff Ponzi scheme losses are a lot smaller than the $50 billion he told his sons about. They’re still massive, though.



Our back-of-the-envelope count puts the fraud at just under $30 billion so far. There may also be some double-counting here, as many of those who got crushed were invested with Madoff through the larger “feeder funds.” Please weigh in if we’re missing any meaningful numbers.

Rough Estimate Of Madoff Fraud Losses Reported To Date ($ Millions)





See Also:

Bernie Madoff’s Victims: The Slideshow

Bernie Madoff: The Complete Fraud

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.