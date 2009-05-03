Madoff Feeder Michael Bienes Speaks (VIDEO)

PBS’ Frontline will release its investigation into Bernie Madoff May 12, and it should be the best special that’s been done on him yet (disclosure: I was interview for the documentary). The main host Martin Smith obviously did an excellent job tracking down interview subjects including, surprisingly, Madoff feeder Michael Bienes of Avellino & Bienes fame.



Here’s a short clip of Bienes talking about how easy it was to make money with Madoff, and how he never even had to lift a finger. When Smith asks him if he ever wondered what he did to deserve some effortless fortune, Bienes — an extremely religious man — says he and his wife concluded that it was simply God’s will.

