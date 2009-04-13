Madoff Family Members Consult Jail-Survival Counselor

It sounds like Bernie Madoff’s neice Shana isn’t too confident she’ll manage to stay out of jail. Shana, who hasn’t been charged with any wrong doing but who was a compliance officer for Bernie’s firm, has contacted a consultant who teaches white-collar criminals how to survive in federal prison and secure an early release, the New York Post is reporting.



Citing an unnamed source, the Post says that Shana has contacted Larry Levine, the founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants. Levine is a former federal prisoner who teaches a course called “Fedtime 101.” Although Levine refused to identify his clients, he admitted that “a female relative of Bernie Madoff contacted me.” He says another male relative has also contacted him.

The course, which costs $850, teaches future prisoners how to secure confinement in more comfortable federal prisons, how to get along with guards and other inmates and how to secure early release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.