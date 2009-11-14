FBI Arrests Two Guys For Running Madoff's Computers

Federal authorities have arrested two former computer programmers for Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.



They’re charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy and falsifying books and records.

Basically, it looks like they’re the guys who helped disguise The Ponz’s massive fraud.

For example, Jerome O’Hara and George Perez created special computer programs that:

Created books and records for a small subset of Madoff clients to help hide the scope and nature of the investment business

Changed the names of account holders to help explain why the SEC would not find investmnet business client securities custodied at the Depository Trust Company

Altered details about the number of shares, execution times, and transaction numbers for trades reported on BLMIS trade blotters, by employing random algorithms that produced false and random results

Created false and fraudulent order entry and execution reports that included fictitious times at which orders for equities transactions purportedly were placed

Generated false and fraudulent commission reports

Here’s the DOJ filing:

O’Hara, Jerome and Perez, George Complaint



