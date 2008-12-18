Madoff Company "Emergency Kit" Now For Sale

the Madoff-branded fleece on eBay, which, by the way, is up to $300, with three days to go on the bidding. Hurray, hurray! (We, seriously kind of want one.)



But that, apparently, is just the beginning of the market for Madoff merchandise, both real and fake.

Bad Idea: You can also stay warm with a “I Handed Bernie Madoff 50 Billion And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt” t-shirt, or a “I Lost My Shirt During A Weekend At Bernie’s” jumper, or this “I Got Robbed By Bernie Madoff” crewneck sweater – man, those slogan printers are quick off the ball these days.

Or how about a Madoff messenger bag?

…But surely the greatest gift of all is the Madoff-branded “emergency kit” complete with blanket, whistle and purified water. Seems to be missing a few keys items though – the loaded pistol, the diverse investment portfolio, the ability to travel back in time, etc. Still, it’s only $3.25. Apparently it was given out to every Madoff employee to be used in case of emergency; the image of Bernie sat catatonically huddled in a blanket, sucking on a purified water pouch as the FBI come to get him, is truly indelible.

