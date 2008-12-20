List Of Chic New York Madoff Victims Grows

This is one list you don’t want to be on on.



NY Social Diary: Someone else told me about the growing list of well known New Yorkers who have been robbed. Carmen [Dell’ Orefice, pictured here in a Rolex ad, and known as the world’s first supermodel] the beautiful and ebullient and chic septugenarian fashion model who has worked since she was fourteen and is now caring for her ailing mid-nonagenarian mother, lost her life savings that she lived off. Carmen is no fool. Carmen is wise. Carmen trusts. Or doesn’t. Somehow Carmen – who is no fool – was fooled. She trusted. Katherine Bryan, the beautiful ex-wife of the one-time communications tycoon Shelby, mother of three of his sons and mother of reporter George Gurley, lost a substantial amount, as did Harriett and Noel Levine, and Ghighi and Adrienne Vittadini, as did so many others they know. Each day the list gets longer.



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.