Madoff Burglars Inspired By German Film

Maybe the pen is mightier than the sword. Investigators are speculating that the renegades who stole and then returned Bernie Madoff’s lawn statue with a note last week were inspired by a group from a German indie film, Die Fetten Jahre sind vorbei, or for those of you who don’t speak German, the U.S. title was “The Edukators.”



The Telegraph: Robbers who swiped a $10,000 (£6,900) statue from Mr Madoff’s estate near Palm Beach, Florida on December 22, dropped it off at a nearby country club where the Wall Street money manager was a member, signing the return “The Educators.”

Hanging from the four-foot statue, which depicts two lifeguards sitting on a raised stand, was a note, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Bernie the Swindler, Lesson: Return Stolen Property to rightful owners. Signed by – The Educators,” the note said.

The statue was not damaged and police are continuing their investigation of the robbery, the newspaper said.

The stunt mimics activity in the 2004 German film “The Edukators,” in which revolutionary activists break into mansions – without stealing anything – and leave messages protesting against capitalist values.

Also in the film, the intruders also murder a tycoon. Luckily for Bernie, the American group is slightly more peaceful.

