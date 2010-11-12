Check Out Pictures Of Bernie Madoff's Bizarre, Fancy Estate

Yesterday we went to the media preview for the Madoff Asset Auction.



The possessions come from the Madoffs New York penthouse and Montauk beachfront mansion and will probably sell for a total of $1.5 to $2 million – a “drop in the bucket” said a New York Marshall, compared to what he stole.

One thing we took away from the auction:

Bernie bought items he liked and would use, and wasn’t an investor per se. The only thing he technically collected was watches.

A total of almost 5,000 individual items will be on sale this Saturday.

