Madoff Swag Brings In Double Expected Total

Saturday’s auction of Bernie Madoff’s personal effects brought more than $900,000 – far exceeding Bloomberg’s pre-sale estimate of $470,000 to $586,000.

The items that blew away expectations weren’t the much-hyped Rolexes but the more eccentric Madoff memorabilia up for auction. Bernie’s personalised Mets jacket, wooden duck decoys, and Hofstra class ring were among the things that went for more than 10 times the asking price.

However, the real star of the auction didn’t even belong to the Ponz himself; Ruth Madoff’s pre-Victorian diamond earrings fetched $70,000, more than three times the original high estimate of $21,400.

Investors are still out billions of dollars, but hey, it’s something.

SEE THE MADOFF AUCTION’S BIG SURPRISES>>>



[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”ride-the-financial-waves-1″

title=”Ride the financial waves”

content=”Lot #347: Boogie boards w/ ‘Madoff’ written in black marker and various fishing accessories



Estimated Price Range: $80 – $90

Actual Selling Price: $1,000



TOYS: Three (3) boogie boards; including one 1 pink/white, and 2 yellow; 40′ long; ‘Madoff’ written in black marker.FISHING: Tackle box and contents w/ ‘B.L. Madoff’ plastic label on box outside; including 5 fly fishing lures, 1 Medalist Fishing reel, FLUGER Supreme #577 reel; Medalist Pfluger reel, 24 fly fishing lures; pliers & other misc. fishing accessories.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2f70000000000f4a10c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-the-yacht-2″

title=”For the yacht”

content=”Lot #339: Polo Golf style shirts with ‘BULL’ stitching



Estimated Price Range: $150 – $210

Actual Selling Price: $1,300



SHIRTS: [3] Polo Golf style shirts with 2 signal flags over ‘BULL’ on front upper left; 1 is L, 2 are XL

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2cd00000000008f2443/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-all-those-billions-3″

title=”For all those billions”

content=”Lot #324: Mont blanc leather wallet embossed w/ ‘BM’



Estimated Price Range: $70 – $100

Actual Selling Price: $2,200



WALLET: Gents Mont Blanc black leather wallet; embossed ‘BM’; folding; 4.5mmT x 3.25mmW x 3/8’D. MONEY CLIP: Gents brown leather magnetic money clip; tan stitching; 3′ x 1.5′ x 3/8′.

PURSE: Ladies Stephane Kelian brown leather pouch; woven leather strip motif; braided leather cord shoulder strap; rect. shape, non-lined rough interior; 9.5’T x 8.25’W x 3/8’D; white plated hardware.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2ba0000000000fef65e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”charming-4″

title=”Charming”

content=”Lot #196: Ladies 14ky ocean motif charm bracelet

Estimated Price Range: $700 – $1000

Actual Selling Price: $3,500



BRACELET: Ladys 14ky ocean motif charm bracelet; 15 charms incl. shell, lantern, whale, light house, anchor, boat, sailfish, lobster, etc; 7.2′ long fancy link chain; 39.42 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a17d0000000000827f0a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”maybe-hofstra-didnt-offer-ethics-courses-5″

title=”Maybe Hofstra didn’t offer ethics courses”

content=”Lot #366: Gents 10ky 1960 Hofstra College school ring engraved with ‘BLM – BA’



Estimated Price Range: $240 – $360

Actual Selling Price: $6,000



RING: Gents 10ky 1960 Hofstra College school ring; oval faceted synthetic blue spinel top stone (chipped); size 9.5; inside engraved BLM – BA; Balfour tdmk; 19.79 grams.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a38500000000008b4200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-should-have-probably-read-bullsh-t-ny-6″

title=”This should have probably read “Bullsh-t N.Y.””

content=”Lot #346: White water rescue ring bouy painted w/ ‘Bullship NY’



Estimated Price Range: $140 – $160

Actual Selling Price: $7,500

DECORATIVE: White water rescue ring bouy painted w/ ‘Bullship NY’; 18′ diameter, black & gold hand-painted lettering; outer cable knit nylon cord; mfg Carlon Rubber Products, Inc., Derby CT, KOROSEAL PVC foam, model no. KS- 18. E25-160.064/012/0.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2e70000000000bcfbd3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-be-a-sitting-duck-7″

title=”Don’t be a sitting duck”

content=”Lot #292: Wooden duck decoy (one of three)



Estimated Price Range: $53 – $60 each



Actual Selling Price (for all three combined): $11,500



DECOY: Wooden duck decoy w/ black & white body, black head; maroon head, glass eyes; 16’L x 7 1/2′ diameter.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a2980000000000289248/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bernies-wearing-a-different-uniform-now-8″

title=”Bernie’s wearing a different uniform now”

content=”Lot #276: Mets jacket with ‘Madoff’ stitching



Estimated Price Range: $500 – $720

Actual Selling Price: $14,500



[1] Blue satin with orange trim jacket labelled and stitched with: NY Mets, ‘MADF’, ’25’ and ‘Madoff’

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a1460000000000d0c628/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-one-else-liked-this-one-as-much-as-bernie-did-9″

title=”No one else liked this one as much as Bernie did”

content=”Lot #236: Vintage Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch



Estimated Price Range: $60,000 – $63,500

Highest Bid: $35,000 – was subsequently removed from auction block



ROLEX: Gents st.steel & 18kr & 18ky vintage Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch; rose gold bezel, yellow gold crown; white dial w/ black sticks & Arabics; 34.6mm round case; Brown stitched Alligator strap (tang); 17 jewel Rolex Genève mechanical winding mvmt; Case 3668; Serial 146583 (1940). Note: Professionally restored.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a213000000000034821b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”who-doesnt-have-a-75000-watch-10″

title=”Who DOESN’T have a $75,000 watch?”

content=”Lot #237: Vintage Rolex O.P. ‘Monoblocco’ chronograph wristwatch; aka ‘Prisoner Watch’

Estimated Price Range: $75,000 – $87,500

Actual Selling Price: $65,000



ROLEX: Gents 18ky vintage Rolex O.P. ‘Monoblocco’ chronograph wristwatch; aka ‘Prisoner Watch’; domed plastic crystal; black dial w/ rose tri-sticks & Arabic numerals; gold hands; polished bezel; 35mm round case; dk brown alligator strap (tang); Model 3525; 17 jewel Rolex mechanical winding mvmt; Serial 380223 (1945).

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a1e600000000002b2275/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-big-ticket-item-11″

title=”The big ticket item”

content=”Lot #218: Ladies silver & 14kw pre-Victorian era diamond dangle earrings

Estimated Price Range: $14,300 – $21,400

Actual Selling Price: $70,000



EARRINGS: Ladys silver & 14kw pre-Victorian era diamond dangle earrings; 1 pear mine cut dia, 12.91mm x 8.86mm x 3.67mm = est 2.56cts, Typical(1780)/F/VS2/few chips; 1 pear mine cut dia, 12.22mm x 8.81mm x 3.66mm = est 2.44cts, Typical(1830)/F/SI1/few chips; 1 pear mine cut dia, 8.07mm x 6.52mm x 3.08mm = 1.01ct, Typical(1830)/N/I1; 1 pear mine cut dia, 7.16mm x 6.62mm x 3.05mm = 0.90ct, Typical(1830)/L/SI2; 1 oval mine cut dia, 8.52mm x 6.26mm x 4.25mm = 1.58ct, Typical(1830)/L/SI2; 1 oval mine cut dia, 8.44mm x 5.96mm x 3.58mm = 1.26ct, Typical(1830)/K/SI2; 1.33′ tall x 10.1mm wide; 8.34 grams. Note: Original silver setting fronts backed with modern white gold wire structure & posts for pierced ears.

Photo: proxibid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a19f0000000000d155ab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ready-for-more-12″

title=”Ready for more?”

content=”Buy Bernie’s Boats!“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc36b10000000000edcd12/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.