Madoff: Another Frightening Halloween Option From Forbes

Still out of ideas for Halloween? Here’s a Bernie mask that will creep out your friends and also get you punched in the face, courtesy of Forbes‘ gallery of “The Scariest People of 2009.”



Suggests Forbes:

If you wear this costume mask to a party, take all the Halloween candy, lie that you’ll bring back more later and then eat it all yourself.

And suffer the consequences later! See large masks of Madoff, Letterman and other scary celebrities here. Wear them at your own risk.

