Madoff Air: It Takes A Fleet To Run A Ponzi Scheme

With so many people to rip off you didn’t really think Bernie had time to fly commercial, do you?



Goodness, no.

And, nor was Bernie a one-private-plane kind of guy.

There’s the $24 million Embaer Legacy jet, which he split with his vacation buddy, defraudee, and real estate developer Edward Blumenfeld, according to Citifile. That one is actually available for lease right now, through Talon Air, in case you want your travel with a touch of fraud.

Bernie also had a fractional ownership in a NetJets Cessna 750. And this plane has a colourful history besides Madoff. Another owner: Richard Kinder, Enron’s former president (who, ironically, was NOT one of the infamous Enron folks).

