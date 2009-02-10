Madoff Agrees Not To Violate Securities Law Again

He’s still a long way from providing restitution to his victims (will never happen, of course), but Bernie Madoff has finally made a concession to the SEC. The Ponzi schemer promises he’ll never violate securites law again. Seriously, as part of a settlement with the SEC, that, along with a continued freeze on his assets, was one of the agreed-to terms. Of course, his dealing with the SEC are sort of a sideshow at this point to the real event, which is Madoff’s attempt to stay out of jail as long as possible, before going to the cooler for the rest of his life.



