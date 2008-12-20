Madoff: 24-Hour Home Detention

This won’t satisfy the people who think he shouldn’t even get bail, but Bernie Madoff has now been ordered to stay in his apartment 24 hours a day. No need for reporters to camp outside anymore waiting for him to go on a stroll:



Bloomberg: Bernard Madoff, accused of masterminding a $50 billion investment fraud, was placed under around-the-clock house arrest and will be watched by a security guard, according to court records.

Madoff, 70, had been subject to electronic monitoring and a 7 p.m. curfew, under a Dec. 17 court order. The change in his bail condition was disclosed in a letter in his court file today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.