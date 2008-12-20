Madoff: 24-Hour Home Detention

Joe Weisenthal

This won’t satisfy the people who think he shouldn’t even get bail, but Bernie Madoff has now been ordered to stay in his apartment 24 hours a day. No need for reporters to camp outside anymore waiting for him to go on a stroll:

Bloomberg: Bernard Madoff, accused of masterminding a $50 billion investment fraud, was placed under around-the-clock house arrest and will be watched by a security guard, according to court records.

Madoff, 70, had been subject to electronic monitoring and a 7 p.m. curfew, under a Dec. 17 court order. The change in his bail condition was disclosed in a letter in his court file today.

