Madison Square Garden Profits Surge In The 4th Quarter Thanks To Jeremy Lin

What NBA lockout? Madison Square Garden reported profits more than tripled in the fourth quarter thanks to Linsanity. MSG reported a 245 per cent increase from last year in net income at $28.6 million.



Revenues were up, too, with MSG reporting a 42 per cent increase from last year, amounting to $332.9 million.

The numbers beat Wall Street estimates of $277 million.

The company attributes the rise to an increase in television ratings and ticket sales after a skyrocketed interest in New York Knicks’ basketball player earlier this year.

The Linsanity phenomenon led the team to seven back-to-back wins and MSG’s stock price rose more than 10 per cent in February after Lin’s start on the team.

However, the Garden’s cash cow was traded to the Houston Rockets in July.

On total, MSG reported revenue of $1.3 billion for the full fiscal year of 2012 an eight per cent rise from last year.

Despite the sporting venue being a success, the same can’t be said for its entertainment department.

Entertainment revenues saw a 10 per cent decrease in revenue from the past year with $264 million. However, they were up 41 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The venue hosts more than 300 events per year. Taylor Swift, One Direction, and Bruce Springsteen are among performers of the past year at the Garden.

MSG is currently working on a costly three-year renovation amounting to nearly $1 billion.

