Madison Square Garden One Step Closer To Owning Artists Performing There

Aiming to bulk up its music-related properties, Madison Square Garden has acquired a minority equity interest in Irving Azoff and Howard Kaufman‘s Front Line Management, the world’s largest personal music management firm.

Deal positions the Garden with a management company that lists the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, Neil Diamond, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Christina Aguilera, Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith, Steely Dan, Chicago and Journey among its clients. Front Line has been a leader in striking exclusive deals for recordings with Wal-Mart, releasing discs by the Eagles and Journey and beginning talks regarding the next studio effort from Fleetwood Mac. Company has also been bulking up its roster by acquiring boutique management firms.

Cablevision-owned Madison Square Garden will explore ways to incorporate Front Line into its various businesses and develop new initiatives to take advantage of the artist roster.

More on variety.com>

Photo by shawnzam from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.