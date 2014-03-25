Sweet 16 Games In NYC WIll Be The Most Expensive College Basketball Event Ever Held At MSG

Madison Square Garden is set to host the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional Friday and Sunday for the first time in 63 years.

The mecca for college basketball is living up to its billing as a host site, as tickets on the secondary market for this weekend’s game are skyrocketing.

Secondary market aggregator SeatGeek told Newsday that ticket prices are the highest the site has seen for the NCAA East Regional since 2009.

A representative from SeatGeek also said that Friday’s Sweet 16 games will be “by far the most expensive college basketball event The Garden has ever hosted”.

Prices for the full-weekend strip of games were averaging at $US570 Monday morning, according to Newsday. Newsday reported that the previous high for a regional was $US480 at The Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., in 2011.

