Despite Recent $968 Million Dollar Renovation, Madison Square Garden To Get Kicked Out Of Penn Station

The iconic Madison Square Garden arena is getting the boot from Penn Station, its home of 45 years, The New York Times reports.



The New York City Council notified MSG that it has 10 years to vacate the premises.

The Times notes that the city wants to expand Penn Station, the massive transit hub that currently sits below the arena, and redevelop the surrounding neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan.

All of this comes in the midst of an overhaul of MSG. James L. Dolan, who controls MSG, said in a statement to The Times that a $968 million renovation of the arena is expected to be completed by this fall. The renovation has been in the works for about four years.

MSG hosts some of the biggest concerts and sporting events in New York City.

Penn Station certainly isn’t the Garden’s first home. It has occupied four spaces since it opened in 1879, according to The Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.