Check Out The Incredible Patek Philippe Watch Museum That Just Opened In NYC

When it comes to watch collecting, Patek Philippe timepieces are the cream of the crop.



That’s why a Madison Fine Time, a new museum/store devoted solely to Pateks could be a real game-changer for watch lovers, according to Ben Clymer at watch blog HODINKEE.

The gallery, opened by prominent collector Michael Safdie after building his collection for 30 years, is currently by appointment only.

Writes Clymer:

Safdie’s goal is to share his love of vintage Patek Philippe with the world, and in doing so is offering a truly one of a kind shopping experience for the serious watch buyer. The chance to see EVERY major important Patek Philippe reference of the 20th century, under one roof, next to each other, and available for purchase at fair market prices is simply unheard of.

Check out HODINKEE’s tour of the space and interview with Safdie:

Madison Fine Time: Vintage Patek Philippe Museum in NY from HODINKEE on Vimeo.

