Here's The Text Madison Bumgarner's Dad Sent His Son Before The 9th Inning Of Game 7

Michael Powell of the New York Times spent the moments after Game 7 of the World Series in rural North Carolina with Madison Bumgarner’s dad, Kevin Bumgarner.

The main takeaway is that Kevin Bumgarner is awesome. He says things like, “I didn’t know if he had enough left tonight. But I did know that boy would try to steal a steak off the devil’s plate.”

Kevin was a nervous wreck as his son pitched five innings in one of the greatest pitching performance ever. With the Giants up 3-2 going into the ninth inning, Kevin sent his son a text message telling him how proud he was.

He told the NYT about the text, “I knew he wouldn’t read that text before the game was over, but I wanted him to know this was what his daddy thought of him.”

Here’s what he texted his son:

“OMG. You’re so much more than awesome. To see you work on the mound reminds me of watching you in high school. You are willing yourself to perfection and dragging the team along with you. I couldn’t be more proud of your baseball accomplishments.”

Fantastic.

Madison got the final three outs shortly after.

