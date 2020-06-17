Madison Beer is facing backlash for saying she 'romanticizes' the 1955 novel 'Lolita'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Madison Beer has over 11 million followers on TikTok.

In an Instagram Live Q&A, TikTok star and singer Madison Beer told viewers that her favourite book was “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov.

She added that she “definitely” romanticized the 1955 novel.

The clip was recorded and shared widely on Twitter, sparking criticism of Beer for “romanticizing” the pedophilia in the book and spurring the trending hashtag #MadisonBeerIsOverParty.

Critics used the hashtag to point out the singer’s past “problematic” behaviour, while other Twitter users simply used the trending hashtag to advocate for humanitarian causes.

Beer first defended her comments in a series of since-deleted tweets but later apologised, writing that she would “never condone inappropriate relationships.”

Madison Beer, a singer and TikTok star who boasts 11 million followers on the platform, is facing backlash after admitting to “romanticizing” the novel “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov, a story of a middle-aged professor who becomes obsessed with a 12-year-old girl.

In an Instagram Live Q&A recorded on Saturday, Beer told viewers that her favourite book was Nabokov’s 1955 novel. When one viewer commented, “PLEASE TELL ME YOU DON’T ROMANTICIZE LOLITA,” she responded, “I definitely do. But we’re not gonna talk about that.”

The clip was recorded and shared in a story on the @igmodelconfessInstagram account, a page dedicated to commenting on influencers’ behaviour, before circulating widely on Twitter where some retweets of the video received over 350,000 views.

“I like to show that no matter how famous you are, you should always be held accountable for your toxic behaviour,” the Instagram user behind @igmodelconfess told Insider of her decision to publicise the clip. “I hope that my post shows the die-hard Madison Beer fans that you shouldn’t just blindly defend someone. They deserve a better role model in my opinion.”

“Wow Madison Beer really said she romanticized a book about pedophilia and y’all aren’t even gonna say anything,” one Twitter user captioned the re-shared clip.

Wow Madison Beer really said she romanticized a book about pedophilia and y’all aren’t even gonna say anything. #madisonbeerisoverparty #madisonbeer pic.twitter.com/S3QRp83UAn — Libby (@Libby82883440) June 15, 2020

Shortly after clips from the Instagram Live surfaced,#MadisonBeerIsOverParty began trending on Twitter along with allegations of past problematic behaviour

“There’s nothing wrong with Madison saying Lolita is her favourite book. You can enjoy a book without condoning or supporting what happens in the book,” one Twitter user wrote. “However, saying you ‘definitely’ romanticize Lolita like it’s a joke is disgusting.”

Some critics brought up past social media backlash against Beer, including a 2016 incident in which she lip-synced the N-word while singing along to Young Thug’s “Best Friend” in a Snapchat video (she deleted the video and apologised on Twitter).

madison has said the n word, the r slur and romanticised pedophilia but because she’s pretty yall let her get away with it like what? stan billie the unproblematic queen #madisonbeerisoverparty pic.twitter.com/536WuGDPBs — sydney (@gonnacomfortme) June 16, 2020

tw madison beer be like: so what if i’m racist, romanticize pedophilia, and a liar??? i’m pretty!!! ????????#madisonbeerisoverparty — ???????????????????? ♥ ???????????????? ???????????? (@tbslchaIamet) June 16, 2020

Other critics used the hashtag to revisit accusations from earlier this month when social media users claimed that Beer staged photos at one of the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Beer attended a protest in Los Angeles when a photographer who goes by @jvshvisions on Instagram posted photos of the TikTok star posing on top of a car, holding a sign that read, “No freedom until we’re equal.” Social media users were swift in responding to the posts, calling them an example of “performative activism” and accusing Beer of hiring a photographer.

Beer denied accusations that she staged a photoshoot, posting screenshots of her conversation with the photographer, insisting that she attended the protest “for one reason only.”

i did not lie. this photographer is spreading unclear information about me. these are our messages. i will not allow anyone to make me protesting day after day into something it is NOT. i am out here for one reason only. i will not allow it to be spun into something it never was. pic.twitter.com/ruXT9XqGtO — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 3, 2020

Some Twitter users, however, used the hashtag as an opportunity to advocate for social and political causes, with one teasing “A FULL THREAD” of Beer’s “problematic” behaviour only to link to information, resources, and fundraisers dedicated to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Beer addressed her feelings about ‘Lolita’ in a series of since-deleted tweets which several Twitter users screen-captured and re-shared

“People have their own interpretations. i didn’t write it. i just like it and don’t see it in the way others might,” the singer wrote in response to a tweet requesting “an explanation” for her comments. “I’ve always known it’s a controversial book… but i’ve always said it’s my favourite. because i just like the story.. i like dark stories… always have.”

Madison beer is a book pedophile lover…and she did a lot of talking and now its “tweets aren’t loading right now” chile she’s a fad #madisonbeerisoverparty pic.twitter.com/nLA7JdSMI4 — christian (@CHRISTIANEEDY) June 16, 2020

“I have always said Lolita was my favourite book because it’s controversial.. it raises awareness and tells a story from a different POV on an important topic which is why i love it,” she said in response to another tweet calling her Instagram Live unacceptable. “i was not saying i condone or romanticize a pedophilic relationship. i just like the book.”

In another tweet responding to a concerned commenter, Beer said she “misspoke” about romanticizing the novel and was “mainly kidding,” adding that she simply likes the book.

so. madison beer is not apologizing but owning up to the fact that she loves a book about a pedophilic relationship, she said she romanticized their relationship on ig live too. she’s disgusting pic.twitter.com/XIeBkzjZHW — yasmeen (@IVYDUNES) June 16, 2020

Beer then issued an apology on her own Twitter account, writing that she would “never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind” and was “sincerely sorry” for the impression created in her Instagram Live.

i love u guys & i’m sorry. i misspoke and would never condone innaproproate relationships of any kind. i’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like i do. let me make it clear – i do not. have a good night ???? — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 16, 2020

She followed up the apology by retweeting a follower’s advice to “be careful” with that she says on the platform.

“yes and i need to b mindful of other people’s experiences and i apologise sincerely,” the singer added.

yes and i need to b mindful of other people’s experiences and i apologize sincerely. i’d never want to hurt anyone. https://t.co/08CMfHTV3i — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, Beer posted a longer statement on Twitter, calling her previous comments ‘too flippant’

“I’ve thought about last night and I think I was too flippant in my answers and you deserve much more than that,” she wrote in a note posted to the app. “i discovered that book several years ago and honestly i really should revisit it and read it through a new lens.”

The TikTok star added that the positive reception of the book among critics had “coloured” how she viewed the work.

Beer continued, writing, “I have a responsibility to you all and I thank you for being there for me even for the tough conversations. i see now that the book is very triggering for some people, evoking a very complicated emotional response, & that for some this book is not just an academic exploration of complicated themes and dark characters.”

Beer concluded the tweet by promising to “do better” when addressing literature, film, and art and share them with fans “responsibly.”

Representatives for Madison Beer did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

