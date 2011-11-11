Madison Avenue Seeking the "Holy Grail" in Addressable TV, Partners with MSO's



MONACO, Cote d’Azur — Television broadcasting is slowly but inevitably moving to a unicast model, where consumers get the programming they want.



It is the “holy grail” for advertisers, says Tracey Scheppach, EVP & Innovations Director at VivaKi/Starcom MediaVest, in this interview for Beet.TV.

Scheppach is in Monaco where the Chicago-based executive is speaking on this topic at the Monaco Media Forum.

While advertisers are keen on the “addressable TV” future, the cable, telco’s and satellite providers, who make most of their revenue from subscriber revenue, are not as inclined. In the interview, she said that her group is now working with these providers.

Andy Plesser

We are producing our coverage from our hotel room balcony overlooking the Mediterranean. Many thanks to Spencer Reiss for inviting us to Monaco again this year and to Tremor Video for sponsoring our coverage. Much more to come.

