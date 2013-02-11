A Photo Tour Of The Ad Agencies That Are Actually Still On Madison Avenue

Photo: BI/ Christina Austin

Madison Avenue used to be the hub for the world’s big ad agencies.No longer. While Mad Ave still houses plenty of ad agencies — a Google Maps search returns hundreds of results on the avenue — many of the most significant nameplates have long since departed. In downtown Manhattan, Soho and the Village were the grateful beneficiaries. More recently, Brooklyn has become home to trendy agencies such as Huge.



Powerhouses such as DDB and TBWA Worldwide still represent the “Mad Men” era on the avenue (the corporate HQ of Omnicom, their parent company, is still on Madison).

But most of the nameplates are smaller, lesser known agencies, not the giant global names that used to have their headquarters there.

We decided to take a walk down the street and snap pictures of the remaining shops on Madison Avenue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.