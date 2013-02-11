A Photo Tour Of The Ad Agencies That Are Actually Still On Madison Avenue

Photo: BI/ Christina Austin
Madison Avenue used to be the hub for the world’s big ad agencies.No longer. While Mad Ave still houses plenty of ad agencies — a Google Maps search returns hundreds of results on the avenue — many of the most significant nameplates have long since departed. In downtown Manhattan, Soho and the Village were the grateful beneficiaries. More recently, Brooklyn has become home to trendy agencies such as Huge.
Powerhouses such as DDB and TBWA Worldwide still represent the “Mad Men” era on the avenue (the corporate HQ of Omnicom, their parent company, is still on Madison).
But most of the nameplates are smaller, lesser known agencies, not the giant global names that used to have their headquarters there.
We decided to take a walk down the street and snap pictures of the remaining shops on Madison Avenue.
At 102, MODCo Creative is right at 29th Street. Its clients include Vera Wang, Lane Bryant, and Tory Burch.
At 185 Madison Ave. is the woman-owned agency MacDonald Media. It specialises in marketing and has worked with eBay and Bacardi.
Havas Worldwide Health, a unit of Havas Worldwide, has a very nice entrance. Havas was formerlly known as Euro RSCG.
Wunderman,Young & Rubicam, and PACE Advertising share this building. Y&R is set to move out soon. Dell is one of its major clients.
Omnicom is a massive conglomerate that works out of this building at 437 Madison Ave. It owns DDB and TBWA Worldwide, among many others, and shares the building with Tribal DDB and Rapp. Pepsi and McDonald's are clients.
At 488 Madison Ave., TBWA is a few blocks up from parent company Omnicom. It worked on Apple's iPhone 5 launch.
