Madoff: $50 Pedicures And A Boat Named "Bull"

When Bernie Madoff wasn’t ripping people off he took good care of himself. Here are the prices for the services he enjoyed at the Everglades Barber Shop right off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.



Manicure: $22

Pedicure: $55

Haircut: $65

Legacy: $55 Billion Ponzi

At least he was nice to the help.

Bloomberg: “For me, he was a gentleman,” said Senio Figliozzi, 72, the owner of the three-seat barber shop who has been cutting Madoff’s hair for the past 17 winters. “What he did outside, it was news to me.”

When we wasn’t getting the usual over the Everglades Barber Shop, enjoying an earily steady 9.8 handicap at the Palm Beach Country Club, or disappearing $50 billion, he sailed around in, um, a 55-foot wooden fishing boat, that he bought in 1977 for $462,000, called “Bull.”

FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK ON BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.