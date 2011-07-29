Longtime Missing Child Madeleine McCann Reportedly Sighted In India

Madeleine McCann, the three-year old girl who went missing in 2007 while vacationing with her parents in Portugal, was reportedly sighted in an Indian marketplace this week.



McCann’s parents recently released a book her mother, Kate, wrote about the search for their daughter.

The disappearance captivated the world, but the Portuguese police gave up and closed the case in 2008.

Investigators are now working with Indian authorities to validate the claim.

