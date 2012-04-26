Police Say A British Girl Missing For 5 Years May Be Alive, And Here's What She Would Look Like

What Madeleine might look like now.

Photo: Metropolitan Police

Madeleine McCann was just 3 years old when she disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.The disappearance sparked a media storm, including accusations of neglect by her parents and multiple (mostly discredited) sightings, but the official investigation was closed in 2008 due to a lack of evidence.



Last night, however, British police announced they have moved to reopen the case.

Andy Redwood, the officer in charge of a review of the case, told the BBC’s Panorama program that 37 officers have been reviewing more than 40,000 pieces of information over the last year. They had found more than 200 leads they think need to be reexamined.

They are now appealing to Portuguese authorities to officially reopen the case.

British police have also released an image of what Madeleine might look like now, though Redwood admitted:

“We are working on the basis of two possibilities here – one is that Madeleine is still alive; and the second that she is sadly dead.”

The New York Times reports that the initial investigation only found one suspect — a 33-year-old man who lived with his mother nearby — despite million dollar rewards offered by JK Rowling, Richard Branson, and others.



