Madeleine Albright Has A 9-Year-Old To Thank For Her Front Row Seat At Vera Wang

Usually the front rows at the Fashion Week shows are reserved for A-list celebrities and major magazine editors.



So it was a little odd for Madeleine Albright, the former Secretary of State who is known for her brains and diplomacy, but not necessarily her fashion sense, to score a front row seat at yesterday’s highly coveted Vera Wang show.

Turns out the former Secretary, who is now a professor at Georgetown, has her 9-year-old granddaughter to thank for the front-row view.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the youngster won her tickets at an auction in San Francisco, and decided to bring her grandma along.

From WWD:

Taking in the preshow scene at Lincoln centre, Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, was clearly getting a kick out of this new experience. “There is a good mood here and we need a good mood now,” she said.

Before the lights went down, she took a few photos with Wang, whom she knows personally. “Vera is real example of a woman who has achieved in this country,” she said.

