Madeleine Albright Had The Perfect Response To Conan's Dirty Joke About Her

AP Madeleine Albright speaking at an event in 2012.

Don’t mess with Madeleine Albright unless you can take the heat right back.

Conan O’Brien made a joke at the former U.S. Secretary of State this afternoon, and Albright had the perfect biting response.

.@ConanOBrien I’m considering going as hunky Conan O’Brien – but that might be too far fetched.

— Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) October 23, 2014

Business Insider reached out to a rep for O’Brien who said he wasn’t immediately available to respond to request for comment.

“He is in rehearsals for tonight’s show, won’t get to him for a few hours,” the spokesperson said.

