Here's Why Madeira Was Just Named The Best Island In Europe [PHOTOS]

Madeira Island was just named the best island in Europe for the second year in a row by the World Travel Awards.

Madeira, which is part of Portugal, is an archipelago of small islands located in the Atlantic Ocean about 350 miles from Morocco. It is made up of the islands of Madeira, Porto Santo, and the Desertas.

With incredible natural pools carved out of lava rocks, gorgeous cliffs overlooking the ocean, and charming towns, it’s no wonder that Madeira is considered the top European island.

Located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira is a series of Portuguese islands that are about 250 miles north of the Canary Islands and about 350 miles from Morocco. You can get there by plane or ferry. The average temperature in Madeira ranges from about 72 degrees F in the summer to 61 degrees F in the winter. In other words, it always feels like a balmy spring day. There are also beautiful beaches, like Calheta in Madeira Island. The nearby island of Porto Santo is world-famous for its beaches. Madeira is full of levadas, a system of stone irrigation channels that criss-cross the island and transport water. These levadas also make for great hiking trails. One of the best ways to get around the islands is by boat. The city also hosts the world's largest fireworks show on New Year's Eve -- it even nabbed the Guinness World Record for the title. Now check out some beautiful pools. 25 Gorgeous Pools Everyone Should Swim In Once >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.