Made.com Is Aiming For A £100 Million London Listing

The London online furniture startup, Made.com, is going for a London listing and could be valued for as much as £100 million, The Telegraph reports.

The company was set up by Lastminute.com’s Brent Hoberman, along with long-time colleague Chloe Macintosh, and investors Ning Li and Julien Callede.

In 2014 it was named one of the capital’s fastest growing tech companies. Made.com has also broken into Europe; and in 2013, CEO Ning Li went to China with prime minister David Cameron on a major trade trip.

Made.com is all about cutting out the middle man and challenges the high street furniture retailers. On its website, the company says it offers “original furniture design at affordable prices.”

Despite being solely online, its goods are the same as any traditional furniture shop, with sofas, chairs, tables, and beds. Its manufacturing is done in regions where labour and material costs are low and sells designer pieces for 75% than other rival brands.

It’s believed the business could raise around £50 million from the pending flotation. The Telegraph says the company is working with advisers at Citi, Peel Hunt, and Rosthschild on plans. It joins other businesses, all going for listing before May’s 2015 general election.

Made.com cofounder Brent Hoberman was recently made a CBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for his services to entrepreneurship.

