When You Buy "Made In China", Most Of Your Money Actually Goes To America

Geography of US Personal Consumption Expenditures, 2010

Photo: SF Federal Reserve Board

We spend a lot of money on stuff with the “Made In China” tag on it. Americans consumed a record $273,063.2 million more from China than we sent in return 2010. The “Buy American” camp uses this as proof that globalization has hurt American businesses.A new report from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Board (via Paul Kedrosky) shows that this isn’t actually the case. A full 88.5% of US consumer spending is spent goods and services made in the US, while China gets only 2.7% of American consumer dollars.



Even when you buy Chinese, 55 cents of every dollar goes to services produced in the U.S.



Typically you are paying for some American labour and raw materials, US corporate profits, U.S. transportation services and more.

Obviously, if a pair of sneakers made in China costs $70 in the United States, not all of that retail price goes to the Chinese manufacturer. In fact, the bulk of the retail price pays for transportation of the sneakers in the United States, rent for the store where they are sold, profits for shareholders of the U.S. retailer, and the cost of marketing the sneakers. These costs include the salaries, wages, and benefits paid to the U.S. workers and managers who staff these operations…. Thus, on average, of every dollar spent on an item labelled “Made in China,” 55 cents go for services produced in the United States. In other words, the U.S. content of “Made in China” is about 55%.

Clothing and shoes is the only area where Chinese manufacturers get a significant share of US consumption. The authors of the report conclude that inflation on the Chinese side will hardly affect consumer prices for those goods in the US.

