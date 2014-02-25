Check Out The World's First 'Made For IPhone' Hearing Aid

There’s a new hearing aid on the market that connects directly to iPhones and other iOS devices.

ReSound LiNX is reportedly the first Apple-certified “MFi” hearing aid that connects to your iOS device without anything else needed.

We first saw the news on MacRumors.

The accompanying iOS app works as a remote control for the hearing aid. Anyone wearing the aid can simply use the app to adjust volume levels, equalizers, and even switch between preset environments.

Hearing aids typically have several modes that change the acoustics based on your environment. There’s even a “Find My Hearing Aid” to help people find their device if it gets lost.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.