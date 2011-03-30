MADDOW: Obama's Libya Remarks Matches His Nobel Peace Prize

Rachel Maddow devoted part of her show last night to pointing out that Obama’s remarks on Libya, which failed to fully articulate an end game, match exactly what he said about using force when he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.



The Libyan intervention, and tonight’s speech in particular, already has the beltway commentary clucking over how the President justifies use of American military force. How a president — elected in part because of national revulsion about the previous president’s use of military force — how he justifies military action of his own.

Whether or not you like this intervention in Libya, it is clear the president’s explanation for why it was justified matches what he said he would do with military force. What he would see as justifiable use of the U.S. military. It is clear it matches what he said about that issue at the very start of his presidency, when in the first year as president he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.



