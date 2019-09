No, we’re not going to default on our debt–at least not immediately.



But the government sends out 80 million checks a month. If Congress can’t get a debt-ceiling deal done by August 2nd, some of those checks won’t go out (at least not when they’re supposed to).

The Rachel Maddow show reviews who will and won’t get paid.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

