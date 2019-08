Maddie Ziegler, 13, is starring in Sia’s latest music video, “Cheap Thrills.” This is the fourth video the two have collaborated on, along with “Chandelier,” “Elastic Hearts,” and “Big Girls Cry.”

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.