Rob Gronkowski and Rex Ryan star in an insane 'movie trailer' for the new Madden video game

Emmett Knowlton

Football season is just around the corner, so here is a wildly over-the-top fake movie action movie trailer starring Rob Gronkowski, Rex Ryan, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Colin Kaepernick, Dave Franco, and Cristopher Mintz-Plasse to get you ready! Technically, this is the first trailer for Madden ’16, EA Sports’ popular football video game, but really it’s so, so much more than that.

Franco and Mintz-Plasse star as the oiled-up protagonists. 

Dave Franco Christopher Mintz-PlasseEA SPorts

Here’s Gronk in a crop-top!

Gronk Crop TopEA Sports

 

And Colin Kaepernick playing Al Pacino from Scent of a Woman!

Kaepernick Al PacinoEA Sports

Gronk fights bad guys with a football gun backpack!

Gronk Football GunEA Sports

Kaep eats a piece of paper!

Kapernick Eating PaperPlay GIFEA Sports

The gang takes some time to express themselves through dance.

Madden DancingPlay GIFEA Sports

And then Rex Ryan gets beaned in the chest with a football by someone with an arm better than any of the Bills’ current quarterbacks!

Play GIFEA Sports

 

Watch the whole video below:

