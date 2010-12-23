"Madden" Video Game To Become Worst Sports Movie Of 2012

EA Sports announced it is developing a motion picture comedy based on its uber-video game, the “Madden” NFL football series.



Tentatively, titled “The Madden Curse,” the story follows “a former Madden video game champion who is forced out of retirement just as he finds himself on the corner of the game’s cover — and subject to the curse.”

For non-conspiracy theory nuts out the, the legendary Madden Curse is said to bring tragedy and/or leg injuries upon whatever NFL player adorns the cover of the annual game.

This movie has no script, no writer, no director, and no stars, but if previous video-game-to-silver-screen titles like Resident Evil, Doom, Street Fighter, Super Mario Bros. and The Wizard are any indication, you should save your quarters for the arcade.

