'Madden' Video Game Simulation Predicts Denver Will Win The Super Bowl In A Thrilling Overtime Game

EA Sports’ annual simulation of the Super Bowl on Madden produced a thrilling 31-28 Denver overtime victory in a snowy MetLife stadium.

This would be the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

Peyton Manning earned Super Bowl MVP in the simulation, throwing for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

In the 10 years EA Sports has simulated the Super Bowl, Madden has predicted the winner correctly eight times.

The New York Giants’ historic upset of the New England Patriots in 2008 and the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 were the only two Super Bowls Madden predicted incorrectly.

Here’s the recap of the simulation:

