Madden Simulation Predicted A Packers Win Before The Season Started

For the last several years, EA has used the latest version of the Madden NFL video game to run a simulation of the entire NFL season before it starts.



This year, the simulation accurately predicted the Green Bay Packers would walk away with the title. That’s an amazing feat given all the variables that go into a successful NFL season, with injuries being particularly unpredictable.

EA runs a full-season simulation every year, but its official predictions usually end at the end of the regular season. But this year, the company ran an informal simulation through the playoffs, and told Wired in September that the Packers would take the title.

EA also runs a one-game simulation of the Super Bowl immediately before the game, and it’s gotten six out of the last eight winners right, but missed yesterday’s result, picking the Steelers over the Packers 24 to 20.

