'Madden' Sales Soft

EA’s ‘Madden 2010’ sales are weaker than expected right after launch, Lazard Capital analyst Colin Sebastian says in a note today:

Checks suggest Madden is trending slightly below plan out of the gates. Our weekend and recent channel checks indicate sales of Madden NFL are trending flat to slightly up at specialty retail, but somewhat lower than expected in other channels.

Potential upside: Sony’s (SNE) PS3 price cut, announced yesterday, a possible Xbox price cut, and the back-to-school period could drive higher sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.