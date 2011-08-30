Take A Look At Madden NFL 2012 Before It Hits Shelves Today

The tackling component of the game has been improved vastly. The collision detection never seems to clip, and the game won't skip a beat if a player's animation becomes interrupted.

The 'hit stick' has been solved. A selected defensive player won't kneel forward and rush with his head down towards the ball carrier like a drunken bull anymore. Instead, the defender will better read the movement of the ball carrier and make the most solid hit possible. Runner's juking ability has also improved to make the game more fair.

Also, if you highlight your defensive back and correctly read the route your man is taking, it is actually possible to pull off an interception a fair amount of the time.

Proponents of using the right joystick as much as possible will be happy to also hear that quarterbacks can throw to whichever receiver you would like them to by simply point the stick in the direction of the receiver. This is a feature that was long overdue.