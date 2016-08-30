Smart new features make 'Madden NFL 17' the best the series has been in years

EA Sports

Thankfully, playing football is as good as it's been in years in 'Madden NFL 17.' This is all thanks to a few small but welcome improvements.

If you set up a running play on offence, holding the right trigger will draw a green box on screen to show you a soft spot in the defence, if one exists at all. This way, you can change to a run that exploits the soft spot, or stick with the one you had dialed up if it already did.

Once you're actually controlling someone with the ball in their hands, the game helpfully gives you on-screen button prompts to perform jukes, stiff-arms or spin moves when necessary. If you think that sounds like 'Madden' for babies, you can turn it off.

Also, before each game in Franchise Mode, you can take part in practice sessions that teach you how to execute certain plays that will work against the team you're about to play. This isn't necessarily new, but it does a much better job of explaining arcane football concepts than before.

One more thing: The commentary has been massively improved, with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms' staleness replaced by newcomers Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis. You can read more about that here.