Thanks to Hurricane Matthew, there's a unique message when you boot up 'Madden NFL 17'

Alex Perry

With a Category 4 hurricane about to make landfall in Florida, residents of the state are either evacuating or battening down the hatches. That includes the folks at EA Tiburon, the development studio behind “Madden NFL 17.”

One player noticed a unique alert message when they booted up the NFL football simulation today:

86zQde1Imgur

The EA Sports location pin is set to Maitland, Florida, where EA Tiburon is located. The developers have helpfully included a weather radar to let players know just how bad it might get near the office. So if online services for “Madden NFL 17” get funky for the next few days, it’s certainly understandable.

Stay safe, EA Tiburon.

NOW WATCH: This MIT website makes you decide who a self-driving car should kill in an accident

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.