Thanks to Hurricane Matthew, there's a unique message when you boot up 'Madden NFL 17'

With a Category 4 hurricane about to make landfall in Florida, residents of the state are either evacuating or battening down the hatches. That includes the folks at EA Tiburon, the development studio behind “Madden NFL 17.”

One player noticed a unique alert message when they booted up the NFL football simulation today:

The EA Sports location pin is set to Maitland, Florida, where EA Tiburon is located. The developers have helpfully included a weather radar to let players know just how bad it might get near the office. So if online services for “Madden NFL 17” get funky for the next few days, it’s certainly understandable.

Stay safe, EA Tiburon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.